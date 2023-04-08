Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Tottenham might be in poor form as of late which resulted in Antonio Conte and the club going their separate ways, but Heung-min Son gave them a jolt of life on Saturday against Brighton.

Just 10 minutes in, the South Korea star bagged a worldly goal, squaring up a Seagulls defender at the top of the 18-yard box before swinging his right boot perfectly through the football, curling the shot past the outstretched fingers of Jason Steele.

You have to see it to believe it. Via Barstool Football:

Also, the Tottenham frontman made history in the process. He became the first Asian-born player to score 100 goals in the Premier League:

Heung-Min Son becomes the first ever Asian player to score 100 goals in the @premierleague 🌟 Congrats, Sonny 🫶 pic.twitter.com/zn1Nh82m0O — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 8, 2023

Quite the accomplishment. He came to North London in 2015 and has netted in double-figures in every season except for his first until this current campaign but still has the chance to reach that feat again.

While Son hasn’t been as electric this term as in years past, he’s still a crucial part of this Tottenham attack. He showed why at that moment. Unfortunately, Spurs conceded just 24 minutes later and currently sit in a 1-1 deadlock with Brighton, who sit just four points behind them in the table. The Lilywhites are three points back of fourth-place Newcastle, who currently hold the final Champions League berth for next season.

Son has scored just seven goals and produced four assists in league action in 2022-23. If he can find more moments of brilliance like Saturday, it’s going to do wonders for Tottenham’s top-four hopes. But, that’s if they can keep opponents out of their own net, too.