Tottenham Hotspur secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Sheffield United courtesy of stoppage-time goals from Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski. The win was made even sweeter by the heartfelt camaraderie displayed by Spurs' star forward, Heung-Min Son.

Son expressed his delight at seeing Richarlison find the back of the net, saying, “Seeing Richarlison score felt better than me scoring!” This statement sheds light on the strong bond within the team and the genuine happiness for a teammate's success.

The South Korean forward shared his thoughts on Richarlison's recent struggles, stating, “Richarlison has had difficulties since last week, and I'd been thinking about how I could help him.” It's a testament to the unity and support within the Tottenham squad.

Richarlison's goal against Sheffield United holds immense significance for the Brazilian forward. After joining Tottenham last season under the management of Antonio Conte, Richarlison faced challenges in establishing himself alongside Harry Kane. He scored just one goal in 27 Premier League appearances in his debut season.

However, the departure of Kane from the club has opened up new opportunities for Richarlison. He now shares the attacking responsibilities with Son Heung Min in the team's offensive setup, offering him more chances to showcase his skills and find the back of the net. Additionally, with James Maddison operating in the midfield, Richarlison has a playmaker capable of supplying him with quality passes.

As Tottenham looks ahead to the season's challenges, the late-game heroics from Richarlison offer a glimpse of what he can bring to the team. His ability to contribute crucial goals, especially in challenging moments, is a valuable asset that Spurs will undoubtedly rely on as they aim for success in domestic and possibly international competitions. As highlighted by Son's comments, the unity and support within the squad bode well for Tottenham's prospects this season.