Experience Tottenham forward Son Heung-min's electrifying form for South Korea in their commanding 5-0 World Cup qualifying victory.

Son Heung-min's electric form continued on the international stage as he spearheaded South Korea's commanding 5-0 victory over Singapore in their World Cup qualifying campaign. The Tottenham Hotspur star showcased his prowess by netting a sensational goal, echoing his performances in the Premier League.

Despite a lackluster previous season at Spurs under Antonio Conte, Son has found his stride this term, scoring eight goals in 12 league games, notably softening the impact of Harry Kane's departure. Deployed as the main attacking force, Son's resurgence has been a highlight for club and country.

His goal against Singapore was a testament to his brilliance, a left-footed strike from outside the box that further solidified his status as South Korea's talisman. However, jubilation turned to concern as Son fell victim to a late tackle, causing apprehension among Tottenham faithful about his well-being.

The injury scare raises anxieties for Spurs supporters, who are awaiting updates on Son's condition from manager Jurgen Klinsmann. With Son's pivotal role at the club, his fitness remains a crucial concern during this intense period of fixtures.

While Son's international success against Singapore set a positive tone for South Korea in their World Cup qualifying journey, the road ahead includes competitive clashes with China and Thailand. The Taegeuk Warriors are poised as favorites in Group C, eyeing a spot in the 2026 finals, a tradition they've upheld since 1982.

As Son aims for his fourth World Cup appearance, his status as a national treasure remains unchallenged. Despite facing challenges in the previous tournament due to injury, his commitment and talent persist, driving him toward securing a place in history.

Looking ahead, Son's leadership at Tottenham, now serving as captain, continues to be vital. With the upcoming World Cup potentially marking his fourth appearance, Son's aspirations remain resolute despite nearing 34.

As he inches closer to surpassing Cha Bum-kun's record, Son Heung-min's impact at both club and international levels echoes beyond the pitch, cementing his legacy as a modern-day icon for South Korean football.