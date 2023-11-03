As Mauricio Pochettino returns with Chelsea, Ange Postecoglou anticipates a warm reception for the former Tottenham manager.

Ange Postecoglou, the current manager of Tottenham, looks forward to Mauricio Pochettino's return with Chelsea on Monday and hopes he receives a warm reception for his “undeniable impact” at his former club. Pochettino managed Tottenham from 2014 to 2019, leading the team to a second-place finish in the Premier League and a memorable Champions League final. Postecoglou lauded Pochettino's influence, stating that every coach aspires to make such a significant impact at a club.

Pochettino's return to Tottenham, this time as the manager of a rival club, has generated anticipation. However, Postecoglou believes that Pochettino's presence will be fine with his team, who currently top the Premier League table. He emphasized the respect and fondness with which Pochettino's tenure at the club is remembered, even though there won't be a guard of honor due to their focus on winning.

Under Postecoglou's management, Tottenham has undergone an immediate transformation, emerging as one of the two unbeaten sides in the Premier League and sitting 14 points ahead of Chelsea. Postecoglou attributes this success to a “change of environment” and the players' commitment to embracing his methods. He stresses the shared responsibility among players and staff for the team's performance, highlighting the need for everyone to buy into the club's vision.

Furthermore, Postecoglou welcomes the appointments of Robert Mackenzie as chief scout and Johan Lange as technical director, recognizing their importance in facilitating the early January transfer business. As the team prepares for the Chelsea clash, there are injury concerns, with Ben Davies listed as “touch and go” due to an ankle injury. At the same time, Destiny Udogie's availability is rated at 50-50.

The return of Pochettino adds an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming match. Still, for Postecoglou and his Tottenham side, the primary focus remains on their remarkable journey to the top of the Premier League standings.