The Miami Dolphins finally know their schedule for the 2023 season. It is one of the most difficult in the league, ranking second in the NFL with an opposing win percentage of .554 last season. For the Dolphins to make the playoffs for a second consecutive year, they’ll have to tough through their brutal slate.

Even in their difficult schedule, there is one part of the schedule that looks particularly tough compared to the rest. But what is that stretch? Let’s find out.

Dolphins’ Toughest Pitfall: Brutal Home Stretch

Miami’s schedule is very tough overall, but the toughest stretch comes at the very end. In particular, the Dolphins’ final four games look like a gauntlet, and it comes at the most critical point of the season. Even with three of these four games at home, no win will come easily.

In Week 15, the Dolphins begin their brutal home stretch with a game against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. This comes just three weeks after the two teams meet in New York on Black Friday. If they both live up to expectations, this could be a huge game in the AFC East race.

Next, they’ll host the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 16 showdown on Christmas Eve. Although these teams don’t see each other too frequently, it’s worth noting that Dallas has won four in a row against Miami dating back to 2007. The Dolphins will be looking to break that trend in this late-season showdown.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Then comes the lone road game, a date with the Baltimore Ravens on New Year’s Eve in Week 17. Last season’s game between these teams was a thriller, with Miami coming back to win 42-38 in Week 2. Dolphins fans would welcome a similar outcome here, although probably one with a less heart-pounding finish.

Finally, they’ll close out the regular season with a home game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. The Dolphins gave the Bills a good fight in the playoffs last year, but Buffalo ultimately won and advanced. As most games between these two in recent years, this one will likely have huge playoff implications.

This stretch would be tough for any team. It features three playoff teams from the year before, and the Jets, the only one that didn’t make the postseason, drastically improved this offseason. In fact, all four of these teams are in the top eight for current Super Bowl odds, per FanDuel.

Needless to say, Miami will have its hands full during this stretch. What makes it even more stressful is when this stretch takes place, at the end of the season. The Dolphins will likely be fighting for their playoff lives at this point, and the schedule makers did them no favors.

Additionally, this is the same part of the season where the Dolphins struggled most in 2022. They were looking like a playoff lock at 8-3, but then lost five straight to fall outside the postseason picture. A Week 18 win against the Jets got them back into it at the last minute, but that poor stretch nearly cost the Dolphins their playoff spot.

To avoid that fate, they’ll probably have to win at least two of these four games. It will be very tough, but that’s the road teams must walk to get to the postseason.