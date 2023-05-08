The Miami Dolphins had a pretty quiet weekend at the 2023 NFL Draft, relatively speaking. They only made four total picks, the fewest of any team in the league. After several big trades over the last couple years and a tampering violation, the Dolphins didn’t have much to work with in this year’s draft.

That means that Miami will be counting on their undrafted free agents to make an impact more so than other teams across the NFL.

Last season, the Dolphins didn’t have too much success with their undrafted free agents. The most notable one was probably safety Verone McKinley III, who had 16 tackles and an interception. Receiver Braylon Sanders and defensive tackle Ben Stille also made the roster, but saw very limited playing time.

This season, the Dolphins will be looking for much more out of their undrafted rookies. With 20 such playaers already signed, plus another three invited to rookie minicamp, they have plenty of chances to find another diamond in the rough. But out of all those players, who will end up making the final roster?

Without further ado, here is one undrafted free agent who will make the Dolphins’ final roster.

OT Jarrett Horst, Michigan State

Of all the Dolphins’ undrafted free agent signings, Jarrett Horst is arguably the biggest, both literally and figuratively. As a bit of a fun fact, he was the top overall pick in the USFL Draft by the Michigan Panthers back in February. Although he did not hear his name at the NFL Draft, he still has a chance to fulfill his NFL dreams with the Dolphins.

Hailing from Middleton, Wisconsin, Horst began his college football career in 2018 at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa. He then transferred to Arkansas State the next season, helping the Red Wolves produce one of the nation’s best passing offenses. He was a third-team all-conference selection, and entered the 2020 season as a preseason first-team all conference selection while also being on the watch list for the Outland Trophy, which goes to the nation’s best offensive lineman.

After the 2020 season, Horst took his talents to East Lansing, Michigan to join the Spartans. He started 15 games for the Spartans, all at left tackle. Although he didn’t earn many individual honors, he was an important piece of Michigan State’s offensive line.

Although the 6-6, 300-pound lineman has undeniable talent, he went undrafted in the NFL. However, that could be to the Dolphins’ benefit.

Offensive line has been a big problem for the Miami for a while now. The Dolphins finished 24th in pass-block win rate and 21st in run-block win rate last season, which is not nearly good enough for a contending team. Those issues only became more apparent when injuries began adding up, especially once tackle Terron Armstead, their best offensive lineman, went down.

There’s no such thing as too much offensive line depth, but that’s especially true for Miami. The Dolphins have injury issues with their offensive line, but even more importantly, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He suffered three concussions last season and nearly retired because of them. The Dolphins most protect him at all cost, and that means loading up on the big men up front.

In that case, Miami would be very wise to give Horst a chance. He has shown he can be a quality lineman, and he should be able to translate those skills to the next level.