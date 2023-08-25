Rory McIlroy has not had a good showing so far at the Tour Championship. The Irish PGA star was hoping to redeem his -12 performance at the BMW Championship but that is looking bleak. He currently sits seventh with Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm as all of them have -7 on the board. However, his FedEx Cup performance might start to slip as he unveils a back problem that has been plaguing him for quite some time.

He may only be three shots behind at even-par 70 but fans were expecting him to show more given his FedEx Cup record. The Tour Championship remains his last chance to make a big push for this year but all of that may have just been derailed. Rory McIlroy revealed that he had been dealing with massive pain in his back before the start of the tournament at East Lake. He disclosed what the probable cause was in his latest statement, via Doug Ferguson of AP News.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I was at the bottom of a body-weight squat and my whole lower back spasmed, seized up couldn’t move. I honestly couldn’t address the ball this time yesterday. So to get to where I am today is good,” the Irish PGA star said. But, he has optimistic hopes entering the second day of the Tour Championship, “I hung in there. I just felt like I could get through today. It’s better than it was yesterday. Hopefully, tomorrow’s better than it was today, and just sort of try to keep progressing.”

Will he be able to finish the job and redeem his BMW Championship performance amid a grueling injury?