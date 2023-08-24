While Scottie Scheffler only notched half the number of victories he did a season ago, the world's top-ranked player still had a solid 2022-23 PGA Tour campaign.

During his breakout 2021-22 season, Scheffler picked up four wins, including his first major championship victory at The Masters, also earning an additional seven top-10s.

In 2022-23, the 27-year-old has two wins to his name thus far, taking titles at the WM Phoenix Open and The Players Championship. However, due to a pair of runner-up finishes and 16 total top-10 finishes in 23 starts, Scheffler has already broken the PGA Tour single-season earnings record, raking in more than $21 million.

And as the leader in the FedEx Cup standings heading into the season-ending Tour Championship, giving him a two-stroke lead before play even began, he has a great chance to add an extra $18 million to his bank account.

But in addition to possibly adding another victory and another large chunk of cash, Scheffler also has a solid shot to do something not seen on the PGA Tour since Tiger Woods' epic 2000 campaign.

For quite some time now, Scottie Scheffler has been seen as one of the best ball strikers on the planet. But what he has done in that regard has been absolutely absurd.

Coming into the Tour Championship, the world No. 1 has hit a ridiculous 74.47% of greens in regulation, finding the putting surface when he should 1,126 times in 1,512 holes played. What that means is that if Scheffler can hit 62 of 72 greens in regulation at East Lake this week, that number will jump to exactly 75%.

Just to put that in perspective, not a single player on the PGA Tour has hit 75% of greens in regulation in a single season since Tiger Woods accomplished the elusive feat during his historic 2000 campaign.

During that ridiculous year, one in which he won nine times in 20 starts, including three major championships, Woods hit 75.15% of greens in regulation. Tiger went on to win the GIR title three more times in 2002 (73.96%), 2006 (74.15%), and 2007 (71.02%).

As for Scottie Scheffler, this will mark the second straight year to lead the PGA Tour in greens in regulation, winning last year at 72.29%. Even if he only hits 36 of 72 greens this week in the FedEx Cup finale (which won't happen), he'd still end the season at 73.36%. Kevin Yu, who's not in the Tour Championship field, currently sits in second place at 72.96%.