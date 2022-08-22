Tower of Fantasy bug caused Nemesis Banner to disappear prematurely

Players may have noticed a Tower of Fantasy bug when they logged in today, causing the Nemesis Special Order banner to disappear prematurely and having their limited-time tokens to black gold.

Tower of Fantasy, like most Gacha games, has a revolving Special Order banner with featured characters that are only available during the Special Order banner’s event period. For the Simulacrum Nemesis, her Special Order banner was supposed to last for another ten days. However, players who logged in today would be surprised to find the Special Order banner missing. What’s worse, their limited-time tokens, which could have been collected and used to redeem Nemesis, were all converted to black gold instead – a more permanent currency that can be used to redeem permanent Simulacrum.

It looks like the removal of Nemesis Special Order Banner did happen prematurely, and the devs have openly acknowledged the issue on Twitter.

➡️ Compensation will be sent to your mailbox within 2 hours after the issues have been fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience that may arise as a result of this maintenance. Thank you for your support and understanding! Sincerely,

Tower of Fantasy's Operation Team — Tower of Fantasy (@ToF_EN_Official) August 22, 2022

“We regret to inform you that we have noticed the issue listed below,” says the tweet. “The development team is urgently fixing these issues. We will notify you via an announcement as soon as they are fixed. Issue: Malfunction of Nemesis’s Special Order / Gold Conversion”

The devs also detailed what the compensation for this issue will be like. Compensation will be sent within two hours after the issue has been fixed. Most likely, the gold conversion will be reversed. However, we’re not sure how this will affect players who have already used their bugged Black Gold to redeem characters in the Commissary. To be safe, if you still have your Black Gold, don’t use them until the issue has been fixed.

Nemesis is the first limited-time Special Order for the game. Pulling her gives players access to a powerful DPS/Support hybrid EM Blaster guns called Venus. Her ability strengthens Volt Resonance, which is very useful in the current meta provided how many high-tier weapons and Simulacra are of that element. Surely, the banner suddenly disappearing disappointed a lot of fans. But thankfully, it’s going to be fixed soon.