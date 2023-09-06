A new report indicates that an iconic Toy Story character could be returning in the eventual fifth installment.

The DisInsider released a “What We Know So Far” video on Toy Story 5, and during their rumors segment, they revealed that Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head will return. Granted, Don Rickles and Estelle Harris have both passed away. It's unknown how the characters would be involved.

Even bigger, though, is that the DisInsider revealed that Andy would be returning in the fifth Toy Story film. Reportedly, his new family will be a key part of the story. They didn't report anything further, but does this mean that Andy could be looking to regain his old toys?

Andy was notably absent from Toy Story 4. However, Bonnie (Madeleine McGraw), the girl who inherited Andy's toys, was featured in the film. Perhaps she will be even older in the fifth film and ready to give the toys back their original owner.

A fifth installment in the franchise felt inevitable. Toy Story 3 may have given the franchise a natural ending point, but the fourth film was a massive hit for Disney and Pixar. In fact, it outgrossed the third film and is the highest-grossing film in the entire series, making $1,072,817,964 billion in 2019 even despite coming nine years after the previous film.

Whether a fifth Toy Story film comes or not, it will be a while before we see it. The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes halt any sort of progress that could be made on the film.