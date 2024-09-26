Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton will be honored by the Portland Trail Blazers throughout the 2024-25 season. The Blazers announced that they will wear a band with Walton's No. 32 on their jersey for the entirety of the upcoming season. They will also hold a special tribute night to the legend as part of festivities for their March 9 game against the Detroit Pistons. Walton's son, Luke Walton, is an assistant with the Pistons, making the moment even more special.

Bill Walton Tribute Night will feature special elements to honor Walton and all his contributions to Portland and the Trail Blazers. All fans in attendance are encouraged to wear tie-dye and will receive a tie-dye headband so they can rock Walton’s classic style. In-game tribute videos and more in-game and in-person activations will be showcased, which will be announced later.

Expand Tweet

Walton led the UCLA Bruins to two national titles before winning two championships during his NBA career. He was the NBA's MVP in the 1977-78 season and a member of the league's 50th and 75th anniversary teams. That followed a college career where Walton was a two-time champion at UCLA and a three-time national player of the year. He died at the age of 71 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Remembering Bill Walton's Trail Blazers legacy

As a Trail Blazer, Walton was a two-time NBA All-Star (1977 and 1978) and led the Blazers to the NBA Finals during their championship run in 1977. During his career, Walton earned the NBA Most Valuable Player award in 1978, was selected All-NBA First Team that same year, and All-NBA Second Team in 1977. Walton averaged 17.1 points on 51 percent shooting from the field and 67.4 percent from the floor, 13.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.6 blocks and one steal per game. He was named to the All-Defensive Team in back-to-back seasons (1977 and 1978) and awarded the NBA Finals MVP 1977 for the Trail Blazers. Walton's number 32 jersey was retired by the Trail Blazers in 1989.

Walton suffered a series of debilitating foot injuries that eventually compelled him to force a trade to his hometown San Diego Clippers in 1979. As a broadcaster, he brought the game to life with rich and lively commentary that connected fans to the game in exciting and memorable ways. Walton was a friend, father, husband, and community leader off the court. His legacy with the Trail Blazers and basketball will last forever. Portland honoring Walton's legacy is a fantastic way to start their season.