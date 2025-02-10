ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Portland Trail Blazers hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Nuggets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Nuggets Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +8.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +310

Denver Nuggets: -8.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -390

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: KATU 2.2, Altitude Sports

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Portland has been playing some great basketball lately. The Trail Blazers have won eight of their last 10 games heading into this one. In those 10 games, Portland has been rock solid on defense. They have allowed just 102.8 points per game in that span. Along with that, the Trail Blazers have held their opponents to 44.2 percent shooting and 29.9 percent from beyond the arc. Their ability to play defense has helped them win lately, and if they keep it up, Monday will be no different.

The Trail Blazers have already beaten the Nuggets once this season. In that game, Portland put up 126 points, and they scored at least 60 points in each half. Portland made 16 threes, and 20 of their 24 free throws in the win. Additionally, the Trail Blazers had big games from Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe. The Nuggets give up the seventh-most points per game, and the second-most field goal attempts. If the Trail Blazers can have another good game on offense, they should be able to cover this spread.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Denver has won six games in a row, and they are starting to look like a championship contender again. In those six games, the Nuggets have scored 124.5 points per game. In those wins, the Nuggets have shot 53.4 percent from the field, 37.3 percent from beyond the arc, and they are taking great care of the ball. When the Nuggets score over 115 points this season, they are 30-7. That is 30 of their 34 wins on the year. If the Nuggets want to win this game, they have to score over 115 points, and there is a great chance for that to happen Monday night.

The Trail Blazers are not a very good offensive team. On the season, Portland is scoring 108.8 points per game, which is the fifth-lowest in the NBA. Their field goal percentage is the eighth-lowest while their three-point percentage is the fourth-worst. The Trail Blazers have been better lately, but their offense as a whole is not good. The Nuggets need to take advantage of that in this game. If Denver can keep the Trail Blazers from scoring too many points, they will be able to cover the spread.

Final Trail Blazers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

The Trail Blazers are playing good basketball right now, but I do think they are going to hit a wall sooner rather than later. The Nuggets are on a six-game win streak, and they have one of the best players in the NBA with Nikola Jokic. With all that said, I am not expecting the Trail Blazers to have another good game against the Nuggets. I do think the Nuggets will win this game at home. I will be taking Denver to cover the spread Monday night.

Final Trail Blazers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Nuggets -8.5 (-112)