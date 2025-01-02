ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Portland Trail Blazers hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Trail Blazers-Lakers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Lakers Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +9 (-108)

Moneyline: +315

Los Angeles Lakers: -9 (-112)

Moneyline: -400

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers-Lakers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: KATU 2.2, Spectrum Sports Net

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers have given up 122 points in each of their last two games. That is too many points allowed for the Lakers to consistently win games. In fact, when the Lakers allow just 115 points or more, they have a record of 7-10. Along with that, the Lakers are allowing opponents to shoot 49.7 percent from the field. That type of defense will not win them games, and this one would be no different. If the Trail Blazers can put up some points, they will be able to win this game.

The Trail Blazers are coming off a loss, but in their two wins before that they scored 122, and 126 points. They were on a little hot streak, and that proves they can put up some points. As mentioned, the Lakers have struggled a bit on the defensive end, and Portland has to take advantage of that. When Portland scores at least 115 points, they are 7-2 this season. Getting to that amount of points is not easy, but it is very attainable against the Lakers Thursday night.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Portland has not played good defense on the season. They are giving up 117.3 points per game, which is the eighth-most in the NBA. Teams also shoot 48.2 percent from the field against the Trail Blazers, and 38.0 percent from beyond the arc. Those numbers are the fourth-highest, and third-highest in the NBA. Furthermore, Portland allows the fourth-most offensive rebounds, and they will get themselves into some foul trouble. All of that is going to work to the Lakers advantage. As long as the Lakers put up some points on this weak defensive team, they will cover the spread.

LeBron James made history in the last game Los Angeles players, and he is still going strong at 40 years of age. On the season, he is averaging 23.4 points per game, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.9 assists. He is also shooting 49.7 percent from the floor. James is the key player for the Lakers, but it is when he dishes the ball. When James records eight or more assists in a game this season, the Lakers are 12-4. Looking at his average, and how much the Trail Blazers struggle to defend, James should not have any problems getting to eight assists. If he can do that, the Lakers will win this game, and cover the spread.

Final Trail Blazers-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The spread for this game is large, but for good reason. I am not expecting the Trail Blazers to put up points, or win this game. The Lakers, on the other hand, should be able to do some scoring Thursday night. I will take Los Angeles to win, and cover the spread.

Final Trail Blazers-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Lakers -9 (-112)