We're set for another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we head back to the Western Conference for this next tilt. The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves as the two squads will meet twice more over the next week. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Portland Trail Blazers most recently beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-100 on the road. The win broke a two-game losing streak as their scoring leader Anfernee Simons was able to put together another solid performance. They'll get their first look at the Timberwolves this season as the betting underdogs.

The Minnesota Timberwolves won their most recent game over the Charlotte Hornets 114-93. They've alternated wins and losses going 3-2 over their last five games and will be looking for some consistency before heading back to Portland for a two-game road series. Look for the Timberwolves to start fast in this one.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Timberwolves Odds

Trail Blazers: +12 (-110)

Moneyline: +550

Timberwolves: -12 (-110)

Moneyline: -800

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs Timberwolves

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Portland Trail Blazers are led this season by Anfernee Simons, who's currently averaging 19.5 PPG and posting 5.1 APG, his best passing mark in quite some time. As the primary ball-handler for this team, Simons has the green light to shoot and leads this team in attempted field goals by a wide margin. Deandre Ayton has been settling into his role on this team and it's clear he's playing with much more confidence this season with the primary scoring load off his shoulders.

The Trail Blazers are also excited by their young core with Dalano Banton having an immediate impact on the bench and Donovan Clingan slowly evolving into a key big man in their future plans. Their offense still needs some work in how all these pieces flow together, but Scoot Henderson has done a great job in leading this second unit out on the floor and allowing them to make plays.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves are looking for a bit more consistency to start the season as they dropped their recent game to the Spurs. They bounced back well against the Hornets with a double-digit win on the back of Naz Reid's five three-pointers, but this team is far more capable of stringing together wins than they've shown us. They have done a good job incorporating Julius Randle into the offense, but they're falling behind in games where they remain out-rebounded.

The Timberwolves are ranking near the bottom half of the NBA in terms of scoring (111.7 PPG) and they rank near the same mark in free throws attempted per game (22.9). Their offense has been stagnant at times, but players like Jaden McDaniels and Rob Dillingham have done a good job in opening up the offense and contributing with their scoring.

Final Trail Blazers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

We'll have another close matchup in the West as these two squads are set to meet three times over the next four games. Minnesota has won five of the last six meetings between the two sides, winning three of those by double-digits. Portland has gone 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games against Minnesota, while the Timberwolves own a 3-1 record at home this season.

The Timberwolves sport the deeper roster during this game, but we'll be keying-in on the matchup between Deandre Ayton and Julius Randle down low. The Timberwolves are defensively sound along the perimeters and should give Anfernee Simons trouble as the primary scorer for Portland. This means Ayton will have to have a big game down low and stretch the floor with his mid-range shooting.

Still, I believe the defense from the Timberwolves will be the difference during this game if they can shut Simons out. Naz Reid has also been playing at a high level once again this season, so we feel more comfortable leaning on the depth of the Timberwolves. While they're just 2-5 ATS this season, we'll roll with the Timberwolves to win this first meeting as they manage to cover the spread on their home floor.

Final Trail Blazers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -12 (-110)