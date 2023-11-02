Almost all of the Transformers movies have had some massive success at the box office and we rank domestic box office numbers.

Transformers movies have brought in a lot of successful box office numbers. And as you'll see, some of the robot-inspired films did better than others.

We'll break down the ranks of what movies made the most and what ones made the least at the domestic box office with the help of Box Office Mojo. There's even a non-Michael Bay one that you may have forgotten about.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

The 2nd installment to the series is at the top of the list. It takes place two years after the original film and revolves around Optimus Prime (voiced by Peter Cullen) in a war against the Decepticons, who are led by Megatron (voiced by Hugo Weaving).

Lifetime Domestic Gross: $402,111,870

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

The 2nd one to top the box office deals with Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) and his new girlfriend Carly (Rosie Huntington-Whiteley) joining the others as the Decepticons, once again, go to war against the Autobots.

Lifetime Domestic Gross: $352,390,543

Transformers (2007)

The original of the Michael Bay films comes in 3rd. Its premise is the fate of humanity is at stake when the Autobots and Decepticons have a war on Earth. It boils down to Sam Witwicky saving the world from robot-fueled destruction.

Lifetime Domestic Gross: $319,246,193

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

A great city is in ruins after an epic battle. But humanity starts to rebuild. However, a group emerges to take control of history. Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg) helps Optimus Prime and the Autobots rise to defeat evil.

Lifetime Domestic Gross: $245,439,076

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

This film follows an ex-military man, Noah Diaz, who's an electronics expert. Elena Wallace, an artifact researcher, is also along for the ride as they help the Autobots and the Maximals protect an artifact, Transwarp Key, from Terrorcons.

Lifetime Domestic Gross: $157,066,392

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

This sequel to the Age of Extinction is about a deadly threat from Earth's history. Also, Optimus Prime goes into space and encounters his creator.

Lifetime Domestic Gross: $130,168,683

Bumblebee (2018)

The Autobot, Bumblebee, gets his own movie. It's about how Bumblebee takes over a new 1977 Chevrolet Camaro. The robot reunites with Optimus Prime, who escaped Cybertron successfully.

Maybe it was the name? Or plot? But for whatever reason, this was the least highest-grossing film of the Michael Bay movies.

Lifetime Domestic Gross: $127,195,589

The Transformers: The Movie (1986)

The old animated series from the '80s had to make the list. It's also the lowest-grossing film at the box office. The plot revolves around Autobots defending their homeworld, Cybertron, from Decepticons. Though there are no stunning special effects like the Michael Bay movies, this one does have its charm of nostalgia.

Lifetime Domestic Gross: $5,849,647

What future Transformers movies will come next? Only time will tell if they can top the box office compared to the rest.