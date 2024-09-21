Transformers One is a prequel that depicts the early days of Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry), known as Orion Pax and D-16 in the movie, respectively, but what happens in the ending? Fans of the Transformers franchise know how D-16 ultimately ends up. However, the movie takes a dark turn in the third act, leading to the falling out of Orion Pax and Megatron.

Warning: Spoilers for Transformers One ahead

What happens to Sentinel Prime in Transformers One?

After learning about Sentinel Prime's (Jon Hamm) twisted secrets, D-16 is outraged. His descent into madness slowly unravels throughout the second half of Transformers One.

Sentinel Prime has been taking the cogs out of the Transformer's bodies at birth, explaining why few of them can transform. It is a big revelation that upsets the whole team, which also includes Elita (Scarlett Johansson) and B-127/Bumblebee (Keegan-Michael Key). He has also been giving the Energon the miners have been finding to the Quintessons.

They discover one of the ancient Primes and revive him. He ends up giving cogs to Orion Pax, D-126, Elita, and B-127, making them Transformers.

While Orion Pax wants to bring justice to Cybertron, D-16 wants to put Sentinel Prime out of his misery. He is jaded from believing the lies Sentinel Prime fed them (as he later says in the movie, the truth is what he says it is).

The Transformers faces off with Sentinel Prime, who captures B-127 and D-16. While interrogating them, D-16 stands up to Sentinel. This results in him being tortured and having the emblem stamped into his chest.

Elita and Orion Pax head to Cybertron, recruiting miners to join them in their fight. They also have some of the remaining members of the Decepticons with them.

Orion Pax ends up broadcasting the videos of Sentinel Prime being confronted by the Quintessons. This causes the public to turn on him, seeing his true ways.

D-16 becomes Megatron

A fight ensues, which D-16 ultimately gets the upper hand in. He wants to publicly execute Sentinel Prime in front of Cybertron. However, Orion Pax ultimately saves him, taking a bullet for the former leader of the planet of Transformers.

This blast goes right through the chest of Orion Pax. D-16 initially looks devastated and attempts to save him as he hangs off a ledge.

But at the last moment, he lets go. “It's time I stop saving you,” he tells Orion Pax as he lets him fall.

He falls deep into an abyss, and D-16, now Megatron, kills Sentinel Prime. The noble deed done by Orion Pax is rewarded, though, as he becomes Optimus Prime.

He rises back to the surface, once again confronting Megatron. His new appearance, complete with shiny new red and blue armor, takes everyone by surprise.

Cybertron is now being led by Optimus Prime, which upsets Megatron. Optimus Prime orders Megatron to leave and never return, exiling him. Megatron promises that it is not over as he and his Decepticons leave the planet.

Optimus Prime promotes both Elita and B-127. They start a new era in Cybertron's history as they aim to protect it as Transformers.

