Just a week after falling short at the 2023 US Open, which was ultimately won by Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy had another strong performance that did not result in a victory, as he settled for a T-7 at the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

After the tournament, Rory McIlroy shared an honest take on the state of the course located in Cromwell, Connecticut which he believes isn't on par with the times.

“I don't particularly like when a tournament is like this. Unfortunately technology has passed this course by, right?” the Northern Irishman said (h/t John Schwarb of Sports Illustrated). “It sort of has made it obsolete, especially as soft as it has been with a little bit of rain that we had,” said McIlroy, who shot a pair of 64s in his 18-under-par total.

Rory McIlroy finished with an 18-under 262, firing 66 in the third round and 64 in the fourth. Keegan Bradley won the tournament on the strength of a fantastic first round in which he scored 62. He finished the tournament with a 23-under 257 to cash in $3.6 million. McIlroy, meanwhile, takes home $650,000.

Rory McIlroy also offered some suggestions on how he thinks courses should be prepared.

“You can grow the rough up and hope you get some firm conditions so it gets tricky,” the four-time major winner said. “I think the blueprint for a really good golf course isn't growing the rough up and making the fairways tight. That bunches everyone together.

So far in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, McIlroy still only has a win, which came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina back in October.