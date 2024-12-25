Colorado football star Travis Hunter is fresh off of a Heisman Trophy campaign and is just months away from entering the NFL. Recently, he signed a deal with Adidas, and in the true Christmas spirit, he made sure that his brother, Trayvis Hunter was included in the deal. The big reveal was posted on Travis Hunter's YouTube channel.

“Welcome to the Adidas family, dawg!” Travis said to Trayvis. “I had to get you a little deal! Don't even worry about it. You're a part of this deal too, dawg.”

Expand Tweet

It was a heartwarming moment for the Hunters, and Travis later said in an interview that he would not have taken the deal if his brother was not included in it.

“I ain't signing nothiing that ain't got no family involved,” Travis said, according to Patrick Andres of Sports Illustrated. “They had to add Trayvis in the deal. It's gotta be right if Trayvis is in it.”

Trayvis Hunter is a sophomore wide receiver at Effingham County High School in Springfield, Ga., and his older brother, Travis looked out for him. It will be interesting to see if he could follow in his brother's footsteps at the college level.

Travis Hunter gearing up for final game with Colorado football

The Colorado football program did not reach the College Football Playoff this season, but it undoubtedly took huge strides in the two years that Hunter spent there. He and Shedeur Sanders, under head coach Deion Sanders, took a program that was near or at the bottom of the college football landscape just two years, ago, and made it competitive in 2024.

The Buffaloes will take on BYU in the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on Dec. 28. This looked like a possible Big 12 championship game matchup in the last few weeks of the season, but that did not come to fruition. Now, the two teams will face off in a bowl game, as Hunter tries to end his college career on a high note before going to the NFL