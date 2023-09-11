Travis Hunter's Heisman-buzz-worthy performances in the first two weeks of the season for Colorado are causing many college football fans and analysts to draw comparisons to his coach Deion Sanders. Hunter has been playing on offense as a wide receiver and defense as a defensive back for a large majority of the Buffaloes snaps and has been proficient at both.

Fox Sports writer Bryan Fischer tweeted a wild stat from Travis Hunter's first two games.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Colorado’s Travis Hunter has allowed just three receptions and played 137 snaps on defense. He has 14 receptions on 135 offensive snaps. He’s averaging 41 snaps per game more than the next FBS player.”

Colorado’s Travis Hunter has allowed just three receptions and played 137 snaps on defense. He has 14 receptions on 135 offensive snaps. He’s averaging 41 snaps per game more than the next FBS player. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 11, 2023

In his heyday at Florida State, Deion Sanders was also a two-way star. On defense, Sanders totaled 110 tackles and 41 interceptions in his career for the Seminoles. As a punt returner, he totaled 126 punt returns for 1,429 yards and 3 touchdowns for his career. Sanders's play aided him in improving his draft stock, as he was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the 5th pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. Could Hunter have the same fate?

Deion Sanders thinks so.

“This kid is a first-rounder on both sides of the ball, like a first-pick,” Sanders said in an appearance on Fox Sports 1's Undisputed last week. “He is the first pick. That’s who he is. Travis is, and he loves the game. He does not tire of loving the game and wanting to be in the game and studying the game and all of the intricate details of the game.”

Colorado plays in-state rival Colorado State at 10 PM EST, with the game being broadcast on ESPN.