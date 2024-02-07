Travis Kelce is finally addressing the Taylor Swift engagement rumors. Fans think he will propose at the Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce is breaking his silence following engagement rumors. It was previously reported per Page Six last month that the couple was set to get engaged this summer but “they don’t want it to seem like it’s rushed insanity.”

An insider told Page Six that, “Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan.”

The source added: “They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Deny Engagement

However, that rumor was quickly debunked. Another source per Us Weekly is denying that an engagement is just not on the table at least at the moment.

“Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer,” a source told the publication. “Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other.”

The source went on to say that those closest to the couple would love for them to get engaged and think that its a possibility that it could happen.

Travis Kelce Breaks Silence On Engagement Rumors

Now, for the first time, Kelce has broken his silence on if he will be getting down on one knee at the Super Bowl.

“Is there going to be another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday?” a reporter asked the Kansas City Chiefs tight end during a press conference on Monday, February 5. Kelce responded: “I’m focused on getting this ring, and that’s all that my mind’s focused on right now.”

During the press conference he did speak about Swift and gushed how proud of her he is following her historic Grammy win.

“She's unbelievable,” Kelce said to the reporters. “She’s rewriting the history books herself. I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too.” Swift is the only person who has won Album of the Year four times. Swift also won Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights bringing her total Grammy wins to 14.

Prior to the Grammys, Kelce confirmed that he would not be in attendance.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for, but I think — I’ve got practice on Sunday, or I think Sunday’s a travel day,” he said on The Pat McAfee Show.

The 2024 Super Bowl will be held on Sunday (February 11) in Las Vegas.