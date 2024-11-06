Many athletes and celebrities are keeping their political afflictions private while others are using their platforms to engage in conversations around the impending U.S. presidential election. Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, has chosen not to endorse either Vice President Kamala Harris nor Former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Amanda Santa — the girlfriend of Kelce’s manager Aaron Eanes — took to Instagram to endorse the Harris-Walz ticket. Santa wrote that she is in her “voter era” while wearing a shirt with Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, holding her cat Benjamin. Fans noticed that Kelce “liked” the post but did not comment on it.

Kelce's interaction with Santa's post follows Swift's endorsement of the Harris-Walz ticket last month.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site,” Swift began her message. “It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.

She continued, listing several issues that the Harris-Walz ticket supports, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Kelce has not endorsed any cadididate in the election.