After watching Kamala Harris and Donald Trump duke it out in the first official Presidential debate since Joe Biden dropped out of the race, Taylor Swift, arguably the most popular recording artist in the world today, decided to wade into the political waters to officially announce her endorsement on Instagram, declaring that she is on board with the current Vice President‘s plan for the country.

Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country. Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate Tim Walz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story. With love and hope, Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady

Gosh, “Childless Cat Lady?” Interesting JD Vance burn.

In the half-hour since the IG endorsement went live, Swift's post has garnered over 2.2 million likes, including from plenty of official accounts, and has been celebrated wildly online by fans of both the vice president and the pop sensation. Regardless of the outcome, it would appear Swift is hoping to supercharge her army of fans to make an impact on the forthcoming election.

Taylor Swift was falsely accused of endorsing Donald Trump

Now, for fans out of the know, this isn't the first time Swift has stepped off the sidelines and into the political arena, as she pushed hard to get new voters registered back in 2020 and officially endorsed Biden in that election.

While there were images circulating online suggesting that Swift was endorsing Trump, images made with AI to push a false narrative, the “Bad Blood” singer has been openly critical of the former president and is now officially against him for the second election in a row, with Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz formally accepting her endorsement live on MSNBC shortly after its announcement.