LeBron James has always been complimentary of Travis Kelce, and so the Los Angeles Lakers star didn’t hide his delight after Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs bagged Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

James called Kelce his “brother” as he congratulated the veteran tight end for another Super Bowl victory. It is the Chiefs’ second title win in four years, and yet again, Kelce was phenomenal as he helped power Kansas City to victory.

Kelce scored the Chiefs’ first touchdown of the game off a Patrick Mahomes pass in the first quarter, and he was a constant threat against the Eagles throughout. He finished with six receptions and 81 yards to lead the team in receiving.

“My brother [Travis Kelce] CONGRATS!!!!!!” LeBron James wrote on Twitter along with two ring emojis, as well as a salute, fist and crown symbols.

Travis Kelce certainly deserves all the recognition he’s getting. After all, not only did he win another title, but he basically cemented his status as one of the best, if not the best tight ends in the history of the game.

With his touchdown on Sunday night, he actually broke a tie with Rob Gronkowski for the most postseason TDs by a tight end in NFL history. Furthermore, among players in all positions, he is now just second to legendary running back Jerry Rice for the most ever. Rice has 22 playoff touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes may be the hero of the game, but there’s no denying that Kelce is just as equally important for the Chiefs.