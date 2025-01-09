While the rest of the world was sipping champagne at midnight, Travis Kelce had to prepare for a day of practice. Prior to the holidays, Kelce, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, spent some time in New York City with his girlfriend Taylor Swift. The NFL star spoke about his time in the Big Apple on the latest episode of his podcast, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.”

“I didn't do anything for New Year's. Stuck working on New Year's Eve and New Year's,” Kelce, 35, said of how he ushered in 2025, before adding, “I did go to New York. I had some delicious food and got to see the big city, which I f—ing absolutely love. Love the big city.”

It was previously reported that Kelce and Swift headed out of New York and back to Kansas City to ring the New Year. In addition to practice, Travis also had a taping for his “New Heights” podcast.

“Taylor and Travis spent New Year’s Eve together in Kansas City and shared a kiss as soon as it hit midnight. It was very romantic,” the source told Page Six of how the couple spent their lowkey romantic holiday.

During the athlete's stay in New York, he was photographed on a double date at BondST restaurant with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley, close friends and collaborators of Swift. The couple was also seen leaving Swift's friend Ashley Avignone’s birthday party on Dec. 28.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Future Plans

While there have not been any proposals reported on the couple, there have been mentions of the pair building a future together. Swift recently moved to Nashville to be closer to Kelce in Kansas City.

“Taylor and Travis are all in with each other, that is a simple fact everyone can agree with, but as it pertains to where they will live in the foreseeable future, especially together, will be judged by a few factors,” a source told the Daily Mail.

This is also not the first time that the couple's love for the Big Apple has been mentioned in recent reports.

“New York City is exciting, and Taylor will always consider this home,” the source said. “But she is growing, as is their relationship, and she feels that it is time for her to establish roots in the ground for her future. Nashville is the place where she started her career, and this is all coming full circle. They both love the city…It is beautiful, and it offers them the peace and tranquility with the assurance of safety that they both require.”