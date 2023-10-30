The losing skid is over for the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson. There were a lot of ways that the team could have celebrated their triumph over Patrick Mahomes‘ Kansas City Chiefs, but they chose to shade Travis Kelce. Taylor Swift was the soundtrack of their third victory as fans loved every moment of their 24-9 win over the top team in the league.

Shake It Off was being blasted at Empower Field at Mile High. One would think that there was some sort of 1989 (Taylor's Version) listening party, but a glance inside the Broncos' home field would prove otherwise. It was fans celebrating a huge victory over the Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's Chiefs. Everyone was also in the Halloween spirit as there were a lot of people in costumes like fighter pilots, skeletons, and astronauts, per Nick Kosmider of The Athletic.

Broncos 24, Chiefs 9. They celebrated it as fighter pilots and racer car drivers, astronauts and skeletons. They all waved orange towels as the scary streak ended. And Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” played the Chiefs off the field. pic.twitter.com/qWaq1gUbv2 — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) October 29, 2023

Everyone was cheering for the Broncos as they limited the insanely talented squad to less than ten points in the whole four quarters of the game. Russell Wilson may have only notched 114 passing yards along with 12 completions, but it was their rushing that made the difference. The Broncos got 153 passing yards which eclipsed Kansas City's 62.

Teasing the opponents' rumored significant other was just the most hilarious way that they could have done it. Taylor Swift's hype anthem allows them to quite literally shake off the bad vibes because of their losing streak. Will they be able to replicate the same against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in their Week 9 matchup?