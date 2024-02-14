Travis Kelce had to reportedly move amid his high-profile relationship with megastar Taylor Swift due to "safety concerns."

According to Travis Kelce's older brother Jason Kelce, the Super Bowl champ had to move due to “safety” concerns over his relationship with Taylor Swift.

“[Travis] had to completely move out of his house,” Jason told NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal on The Big Podcast With Shaq. “People were just staying by his house. I mean [for] safety reasons, [he had to move.] And the first day he moved into the new house … [in] a gated community, somebody knocks on the back window of the house.”

Travis and Swift have been dating for a couple of months now, and ever since their relationship became public, it has been a media spectacle. Each of them have spoken about their relationship separately to press and on Jason's interview with Shaq, the Philadelphia Eagles center reflected how their romance has skyrocketed their fame.

“Listen, we’ve always been big in the football world, Travis especially. The Taylor world and the pop culture world, that’s a whole different level,” he explained. “It’s just an added level, a new demographic that wasn’t there before.”

Taylor Swift Speaks On Travis Kelce Relationship

Swift spoke about their relationship when she was named TIME's Person of the Year.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told the publication.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone,” she added. “We’re just proud of each other.”

Kelce has also spoken about their relationship and the extra fame that has come along with it.

“Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them …. I’ve never dealt with it. But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it,” Travis said during a November 2023 interview with WSJ. Magazine. “The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange.”