Travis Kelce's new racehorse of course has an adorable nod to his girlfriend Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end bought a “significant share” in a racehorse owned by Team Valor International founder and CEO, Barry Irwin announced on Tuesday (Aug. 27) per Bloodhorse.

Kelce's share in the 3-year-old horse, owned by Team Valor and Gary Barber is aptly named Swift Delivery. While Swift Delivery was named prior to Kelce dating the pop star but it seemingly looks like fate. Neither Kelce or Swift have commented on the name of the horse publicly.

The athlete spoke about his time at the Kentucky Derby on his New Heights podcast which he cohosts with his brother and former NFL player, Jason Kelce.

“I'm a Derby guy now, man,” the 34-year-old said on the May 8 episode of his and Jason's New Heights podcast. “It was so much fun.”

The Zoldan family, who also has a share in Swift Delivery, welcomed Travis at a guest at last year's Derby.

“They have been ingrained in the Derby for 30 years,” Travis said of the Derby royal family. “They made it easy and fun to come out there and enjoy the Derby.”

How Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Are Now

Travis and Taylor have been officially dating for one year as last month marked their first anniversary. Throughout the year, fans got to witness their love story unfold as Taylor cheered Travis on at his NFL game, and the athlete visited Taylor multiple times on her Eras Tour.

Several sources throughout their time dating have hinted at the fact that the two might be end game.

“They are a naturally bonded pair,” the source notes of the couple per Entertainment Tonight. “It was a very special experience for them and also hints at what their future might hold together.