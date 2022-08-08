Fantasy football season is about to get underway. Quarterback is one of the most interesting positions in fantasy football. Typically, running backs get drafted in the first round. Sure, there are a couple of superstar quarterbacks who may get drafted early. But QB’s tend to get drafted a little bit later. However, planning your QB strategy can be crucial to fantasy football success. If one decides to wait at the position, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence could be a sneaky good QB option.

But does Trevor Lawrence have fantasy football star potential? Let’s take a look at Trevor Lawrence’s fantasy football outlook for the 2022 NFL season.

Trevor Lawrence’s 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook

The bad

Lawrence’s rookie season was underwhelming. He fired 17 interceptions compared to just 12 touchdowns. Lawrence also fumbled the ball 9 times and was sacked 32 times. He finished the season with over 3,600 yards through the air and posted a completion percentage of under 60 percent. All of this equated to a 71.9 QB rating per Yahoo Sports.

Trevor Lawrence didn’t receive much help from his offensive line. But in all reality, Lawrence didn’t take as many sacks as he probably should have.

For example, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led the NFL with 51 sacks taken. One may think that is a dreadful stat… and from a health perspective it is. But Burrow displayed intelligence by taking those sacks. The Bengals offensive line was almost non-existent last season. Instead of avoiding sacks by throwing the ball into tight coverage, Joe Burrow simply accepted his fate.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars offensive line wasn’t great by any means. But Lawrence consistenly threw the ball into coverage in an effort to avoid sacks. So he ended up finishing with 19 less sacks than Burrow, but struggled overall.

Lawrence would benefit from being more willing to scramble as well. He runs well for a big guy, and could help out fantasy football owners by running the ball more often.

But it wasn’t all bad for Trevor Lawrence.

The good

Trevor Lawrence showed signs of the superstar who played at Clemson last season. But his most notable game came in the Jaguars’ final contest of the season. Unfortunately, many fantasy football leagues were over at that point. Nonetheless, Lawrence’s final game was superb.

He threw for 223 yards and added a pair of touchdowns. His 71.9 completion percentage was impressive as well. Most importantly, Lawrence threw zero interceptions.

We shouldn’t get our fantasy football expectations too high after just one game. But Trevor Lawrence looked like a player who had finally figured out how to play in the NFL.

Additionally, the Jaguars’ last game wasn’t a meaningless one. They were playing the Indianapolis Colts who had to win in order to secure a playoff spot. Jacksonville was heavy underdogs entering the game. But Lawrence and Co. upset the odds and ended the Colts season.

Trevor Lawrence 2022 Fantasy Football prediction

The Jaguars still have some holes on their roster. And Lawrence needs to cut down on the interceptions.

The one thing we can expect is advanced maturity heading into his second season. As a result, there is destined to be improvement. Will Lawrence end up entering the MVP conversation this year? Probably not. But I believe he is ready for a breakout campaign.

Trevor Lawrence projects as a high-end QB2 or low-end QB1 for fantasy football owners. If you want to stock up on running backs and wide receivers early in the draft, taking Lawrence as a late QB1 isn’t the worst idea. At the same time, he also profiles well as a quality backup with a high-ceiling.