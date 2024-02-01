He's a seasoned pro, but still has a few things that keep him on edge.

Trevor Noah is gearing up to host the Grammy Awards on February 4. Though he's calm under pressure, the comedian does have a few things on his mind that make him a bit nervous.

In a recent interview, he opened up about a few of his thoughts with Variety. He was asked if there was anything nerve-wracking about hosting such a massive event in front of millions of viewers and countless performers.

Trevor Noah gives some insights on what goes through his mind hosting the Grammys

Noah said, “I know this sounds like a weird thing to say, but you don't want to disappoint the artists that you love. Like, I cannot imagine what it would be like to tell a joke and turn and see Beyonce going [shaking his head and scowling]. Because that would mean whenever I listened to Beyonce's music, I would forever have that image in my head.”

He added, “If you don't do well for a live audience, OK, you're gonna bounce back; if you don't do well for a home audience, OK, some people are going to comment online. But to have the look of disappointment come from an icon or somebody that you really love — I do not wish for that experience. So I work twice as hard.”

He also revealed his thoughts when walking out on stage.

“Wow, let me think…If I think of the sequences, I'm going, ‘Does everything work? Does my microphone work? Does the earpiece work? OK, get ready for the worst.' Then I think, ‘Don't trip.' You avoid wearing new shoes, because they're kind of slick on the [soles].”

We're pretty sure Trevor Noah will do fine. After all, it's his 3rd time for the gig. And Beyonce surely will enjoy his jokes, too.