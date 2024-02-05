The host is off to an amazing start.

Comedian Trevor Noah opened up the Grammy Awards in a fiery, energetic fashion. It was a hard act to follow after Dua Lipa opened up the night with an incredible performance.

This is the host's fourth consecutive time hosting the show. He started by saying, “Welcome to you at home! It's the only concert that actually starts on time.” It was an obvious jab at Madonna's late concerts she's getting heat for.

Trevor Noah off to an energic start at the 2024 Grammy awards

Noah walked around the star-studded audience, pointing out everyone he could — seemingly amazed that they were all in one room.

“Meryl Streep, one of the greatest Meryl Streeps of all time,” he yelled as he approached the actress.

The host then made his way over to Olivia Rodrigo. “Olivia Rodrigo is in the house,” he exclaimed. “I can't wait to see what you rhyme bloodsucker with on national TV.” This is in reference to her performance taking place later in the broadcast.

“Well guess what…we think you're pretty great,” he told Doja Cat. He said this in response to the singer mentioning she didn't care what people thought of her.

Along with mingling with celebrities, he talked about a few current events. Noah talked about AI and what it can do. “One the one hand, it's great that the Beatles could use AI to release a new song,” he commented.

Also, he expressed excitement for all the female nominees. After all, 7 of 8 nominees are women.

And, of course, with Taylor Swift in attendance, he had to acknowledge her. “As Taylor Swift moves around the room, the local economy around the tables improves.” He also joked about cutting the camera to football players whenever Taylor Swift is mentioned.

“If Taylor wins tonight, she'll be the first artist ever to win album of the year four times. So we could see history made tonight,” he added.

“The Grammys has everyone, unlike TikTok,” Trevor Noah proclaimed before diving into the ceremonies, where Mariah Carey was the first presenter.

He's off to a great start and doesn't seem like he'll step off the gas throughout the entire broadcast.