Trey Lance: 3 bold predictions for 49ers QB in Week 2 vs. Seahawks

Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers had a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears. Lance and the 49ers had difficulty playing in the pouring rain but may face similar weather at home.

The rain in Chicago was very heavy, and it likely won’t be the same, but San Francisco will likely have rain in their home opener. The 49ers are taking on the Seattle Seahawks, who are coming off a nail-biting victory on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos.

It was the first time Seattle went up against Russell Wilson after trading him away in the offseason. The Seahawks came out on top 17-16, as Denver opted to kick a 64-yard field goal to take the lead and missed.

While Seattle is not expected to make the playoffs, they are in first place in the NFC West after Week 1. Although Geno Smith will not have the same impact as Wilson, he played well against the Broncos. The 49ers should not underestimate him but they also need Lance to play better.

Lance struggled in Chicago, completing 13 of his 28 passes for 164 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. He contributed in the run game with 13 carries for 54 yards. Lance took over the starting job in his second campaign, but a rocky start has created questions whether Jimmy Garoppolo will take over. Former Saints head coach Sean Payton certainly believes so.

If Lance doesn’t play well in Week 2, he could be at risk of losing the starting job. With that said, here are three bold predictions for Trey Lance in Week 2 versus the Seahawks.

3. Lance gets 250 total yards

The weather conditions make this a defensive game while offenses work through the run. However, Lance can still do some work through the air and will get some carries on the ground. Despite a tough first outing, he is a dynamic player and has the tools to lead this offense. Expect him to utilize his legs in this matchup.

NFL player props 🏈 Jeff Wilson Jr Ov 64.5 rush/Rec yards -115

Trey lance Ov 38.5 rushing yards -115 (1.15u each) Mitchell is out. Kittle is out. The rookie needs to lean on Wilson. Seattle defense didn’t look bad. Expect lance to get out of the pocket plenty. — Gandee (@GandeeMatt) September 15, 2022

San Francisco has talented weapons around him, like Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle. Kittle is questionable, and his availability is critical to watch. He is a great pass catcher and a quality blocker, which helps in the run game. Having him available would be highly beneficial to Lance.

Lance will be without starting running back Elijah Mitchell, who suffered a sprained MCL. Mitchell will be out till October, making Jeff Wilson Jr. the top back on the depth chart.

Samuel will also see some carries, as he is elite in the backfield and as a wide receiver. Still, it’s a tough blow for the San Francisco offense without Mitchell. Lance and the rest of the offense will have to step up.

2. Lance turns the ball over twice

A young quarterback often struggles with turnovers. While this is Lance’s second season, it is his first as a starter and there will be growing pains. He threw an interception against Chicago and fumbled, but the offense recovered it.

In rainy weather and as Lance develops, fans should expect to see him turn the ball over.

1. Lance finishes with two touchdowns

Although it won’t be an easy game for the 2021 third overall selection, he should perform better than in Week 1. Being at home even in harsh weather conditions can be helpful. Also, having a week of practice to learn from his disappointing Week 1 game should prove beneficial.

Lance’s dual-threat ability makes him a touchdown threat in multiple ways, and he should prove that against the Seahawks.

This 49ers-Seahawks matchup will be crucial for Trey Lance as he looks to keep his starting job safe.