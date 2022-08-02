Grading the Trey Mancini Astros-Orioles-Rays, 2022 MLB trade deadline deal

The Houston Astros acquired 1B/OF Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles in a three-way trade involving the Tampa Bay Rays. However, the trade isn’t as complicated as it sounds. Here is how it all went down, per Jeff Passan.

Astros receive: 1B/OF Trey Mancini, RHP Jayden Murray

Orioles receive: RHP Seth Johnson, RHP Chayce McDermott

Rays receive: OF Jose Siri

Let’s go ahead and break this deal down in more in-depth fashion.

Grading the Trey Mancini Astros-Orioles-Rays trade

Trey Mancini

The Houston Astros were already one of the best teams in MLB. They realistically didn’t need to add much in the way of offense. But they also had no reason not to add. And Trey Mancini is a veteran ball player who provides pure hitting ability.

But what exactly are the Astros getting in Mancini?

At 30 years old, he offers a mixture of contact and power prowess at the plate. He is slashing a respectable .268/.347/.404 on the season. He’s also smashed 10 home runs. Mancini hit 21 home runs last year with a fairly similar slash line. However, he hit 35 home runs in 2019.

Trey Mancini’s story is incredible. He was diagnosed with colon cancer ahead of the 2020 season. After sitting out in 2020, his future in MLB was unclear. But he displayed resiliency and came back in 2021. The fact that he hit 21 home runs is amazing given what he had to endure the previous year.

So the Astros are getting a battle-tested veteran who will not be phased by anything. I love this pickup for Houston.

Additionally, the Astros got RHP Jayden Murray. Murray is a young right-hander who was acquired from the Rays in this deal. He split time between Double-A and Triple-A this season and could have a decent future in the big leagues.

Orioles return

The Orioles received a couple of right-handed pitchers in Chayce McDermott and Seth Johnson.

Seth Johnson was the Rays’ No. 6 overall prospect and McDermott was the Orioles No. 12 overall prospect. Johnson seems to have a higher ceiling, but he’s dealing with an injury and is already 24. Meanwhile, 23-year old McDermott profiles as a middle of the rotation type of pitcher.

The Orioles probably could have received more for Trey Mancini… but it wasn’t the worst return.

Rays get Jose Siri

Jose Siri’s name became known in MLB circles during the playoffs last year. He started some games for Houston during the postseason.

Siri is known for his defense. He displayed offensive potential last year, but is hitting well under .200 this season. Tampa Bay wanted defensive depth after losing Kevin Kiermaier for the year due to injury and releasing Brett Phillips. They also added corner outfielder David Peralta in a previous trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Siri will be a useful depth piece for Tampa Bay.

Grading the trade

The Astros won this trade. They emerged with an All-Star caliber hitter in Trey Mancini to go along with a solid prospect. They didn’t have to give up any top-tier prospects in the deal as well.

The Orioles mailed it in. They could have received more for Mancini. He was a fan-favorite and someone who single-handedly brought fans to Camden Yards. Again, they did not receive a terrible return, but it could have been better.

The Rays’ roster didn’t change much as a product of this deal. They acquired outfield depth and traded away a couple of average prospects.

Final grades

Astros: A

Orioles: D+

Rays: C