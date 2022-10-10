Triangle Strategy Release Date: When is Triangle Strategy coming out?

Triangle Strategy (formerly known as Project Triangle Strategy) finally has a release date. The game was shown off at various Nintendo Directs, with several updates and a meaty demo, which you may find below.

Triangle Strategy Release Date: March 4, 2022

Triangle Strategy will be released on March 4, 2022, on the Nintendo Switch. It will also release on October 14, 2022 on PC. There don’t seem to be any PC-exclusive features, so players who have bought and played the game on the Switch won’t be missing out on anything.

The upcoming grid-based tactical RPG by Square Enix is one of the most awaited Nintendo Switch exclusives, and it promises a “riveting story that changes based on the decisions you make.” Additionally, several changes were made as a response to the feedback gained from its February 2021 demo – including difficulty adjustments, on-screen visuals, camera controls, and the ability to view previous dialogue. The game will now also feature streamlined game flow and loading times. A new February 2022 demo arrived, allowing players to play through Chapters 1 to 3. The later Triangle Strategy demo lets players experience the changes that they implemented thanks to the comments and feedback. Players will also be able to continue their journey from the demo by carrying over their save files to the full version of the game.

The official Triangle Strategy Nintendo Switch Page sets up the game’s premise:

“Command a group of warriors as Serenoa, heir of House Wolffort, in a tangled plot where your decisions make all the difference. Key choices you make will bolster one of three convictions—Utility, Morality, Liberty—which together make up Serenoa’s world view and influence how the story will unfold. When faced with truly momentous decisions, multiple characters will weigh in by casting their votes on the Scales of Conviction. In these moments, the allies and decisions you make can determine the fate of whole nations and the continent of Norzelia itself.”

As a spiritual successor to Square Enix’s beloved classic Final Fantasy Tactics, Triangle Strategy is sure to make some ripples when it hits its release date on March 4, 2022. Players who want to play the game on PC can preorder it before its October 14, 2022 release date.