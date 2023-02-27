Roman Reigns has been the face of WWE for years. He has held the Universal Championship for 900+ days and is closing in on one full year as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. As historic as his reign has been, eventually, Reigns will lose his belts and step away from the ring for a while. After dominating WWE for as long as he has, Reigns deserves some much-needed time off to reset and come back with an even stronger character. That’s where Gunther comes in.

When Roman Reigns inevitably steps away from the ring and championship picture for a while, other superstars need to step up. Assuming WWE will split both the Universal and WWE Championships after Reigns loses, plenty of names will be added to the championship picture. The main event scene will include superstars who have won world championships in the past and fresh new faces who have never held a world championship. With Triple H in charge, there are endless possibilities for who will hold a world championship in WWE.

Current Intercontinental Champion Gunther should be in that conversation when the time comes to split both world championships. Not only does Gunther need to be in the championship picture, but he needs to be the face of it. Gunther is going to be a star in WWE. Triple H reportedly “loves” Gunther and envisions him as a main event superstar one day.

In an interview with WrestleVotes, GiveMeSport learned that Triple H and other higher-ups are enormous fans of the Intercontinental Champion.

“Triple H loves him. They all love him ever since he came into his own at Clash at the Castle. I’m not just talking about Triple H, Road Dogg is big on him, Jason Jordan really likes him.”

Not only that, but WrestleVotes stated that they expect Gunther to be in the main event scene and will be holding a world championship very soon.

“Once WWE gets two World titles, you double the amount of people in the main event. Gunther is ready to step up. I expect by the summer to see him at the top of the card. I wouldn’t be surprised if he wins a World title. He might be next in line.”

This shouldn’t be a real shock to anybody watching Gunther over the last few months. Ever since he got called up to the main roster, he has been nothing short of excellent. In fact, Gunther has been fantastic ever since he first stepped foot in a WWE ring. Before his brief NXT stint and being called up to the main roster, Gunther dominated NXT UK. He is the longest reigning NXT UK Champion at 870 days. He made a name for himself early on, and after a dramatic weight loss, he set himself up for greatness.

Triple H and WWE have done an incredible job slowly building up Gunther as the next big star in the company. He is unbeaten on the main roster and has been the Intercontinental Champion for over 260+ days. Gunther has had match-of-the-year candidates and broke the Royal Rumble record for time spent in the match. After seeing how WWE has booked Gunther and Imperium, it’s clear they have huge plans for all three of them.

Before Gunther enters the main event scene, he has to complete his historic Intercontinental Championship reign. Gunther has single-handedly added prestige and value back into the championship. Over the years, fans stopped caring about the title and whoever held it. It was a meaningless title that WWE gave up on. After Triple H took over creative, one of the first things he did was focus more on the midcard titles. To say it has been a success is an understatement. Besides the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, the Intercontinental Championship is the most valuable title in the company. And that’s all because of Gunther.

I don’t want to see Gunther’s historic title reign end. He’s done an excellent job as Intercontinental Champion, and whoever takes the belt off him has massive shoes to fill. If losing means he’ll enter the main event scene and compete for world championships, I can get over it.

I expect to see Gunther at the top of the card by the summer of 2023. It would be fantastic if Gunther were involved in a world championship match at SummerSlam this year. Whether it’s at SummerSlam or not, it shouldn’t be long until we call Gunther world champion.

