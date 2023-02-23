Sami Zayn, without question, is the hottest talent in the WWE at the moment. Over nine months after first pleading his case to be of help to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, Zayn’s stock went soaring through the roof after he refused to attack a defenseless Kevin Owens with a steel chair during the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, instead hitting Reigns with a chair shot reminiscent of Seth Rollins’ betrayal of The Shield in 2014.

While having talent that’s over with the crowd is never a bad thing in the world of professional wrestling, Zayn’s ascent has complicated WWE’s Wrestlemania 39 plans. As one would recall, a match between Cody Rhodes, the 2023 Royal Rumble winner, and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship has been set up for The Showcase of the Immortals.

Consequently, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio reported that WWE creative’s decision on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw suggested that WWE is doing their best to prevent Sami Zayn’s rise in popularity from becoming a roadblock to Rhodes’ road to Wrestlemania.

“The stuff with Cody and Heyman [on Monday Night RAW] – they [WWE] were very concerned about Sami chants, which is one of the reasons why they got Heyman out there in seconds,” Meltzer said. “[The interaction between Rhodes and Heyman] was designed to give the audience no chance to chant because of the feeling that if they did it would hurt Cody’s momentum. And perhaps it would, and then it could create that groundswell [for Zayn] which is exactly what they don’t want right now.”

It’s unclear if the clock has struck midnight on Sami Zayn’s Cinderella story against Roman Reigns, who has held the Universal Championship for 907 days (at the time of writing). The latest chapter in that riveting story was Zayn’s loss to Reigns at WWE’s most recent pay-per-view, Elimination Chamber, due to referee troubles and a Jimmy Uso interference.

The Montreal native did not lose clean; thus, it makes sense that a rubber match between the two could ensue to put the final touches on what has been one of WWE’s best storylines of all time. After all, fans are clamoring for more of Zayn. It remains to be seen, however, if WWE give in to what the fans want.