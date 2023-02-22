After besting Madcap Moss on SmackDown, GUNTHER made his way over to The Bump to talk all things WWE alongside his Imperium buddies, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Asked about how he feels about Roman Reigns’ run atop the promotion, even “The Ring General” couldn’t make light of “The Tribal Chief’s” accomplishments.

“I mean, it’s impressive,” GUNTHER said. “That pretty much sums it up, because the situation has never been there in that way, and it’s continuing. So it’s going to be interesting to see where it goes.”

When asked about watching Reigns beat Sami Zayn in Montreal in front of a crowd who wanted nothing more than to see him lose, GUNTHER surprisingly decided to side with his fellow heel.

“I’ve gotta say, I love it,” GUNTHER responded with a smile on his face. “You know, it’s a very enjoyable situation, I’ve gotta say and if I look at Montreal, man, what a heartbreaker at the end and yeah, I enjoyed it. I just feel like the pressure on his shoulders by now, because all eyes are on him. So, obviously nobody can take away the records he’s set and stuff like that, but once he’s gonna fall, he’s gonna fall hard, and people are waiting for that. But yeah, let’s see whose gonna be able to end his reign. The Bloodline hasn’t faced us yet so let’s see.”

Whoa, whoa, whoa, Imperium versus The Bloodline, you say? Now that is a very interesting idea indeed. Unfortunately, it’s hard to see a world where that feud is able to happen in earnest, as there are only five weeks before WrestleMania 39, and Reigns looks like he might just go down to Cody Rhodes in that show’s main event. If that happens, maybe The Bloodline vs. Imperium could happen, but then again, would it really be that exciting of a feud with all of the teeth removed from Reigns’ run? Who knows, maybe The Usos and Solo Sikoa can form a trio, and that could be the match to watch moving forward?

GUNTHER thinks a match with Brock Lesnar is what the fans want.

Elsewhere in his appearance on The Bump, GUNTHER was asked about his showdown with Brock Lesnar in the Royal Rumble and let it be known that his burning desire to get in the ring against “The Beast Incarnate” has only grown over the proceeding month.

“Uh, in that moment, let’s go,” GUNTHER said. “It was a super exciting moment for me. Obviously Brock is a competitor that I’ve always been impressed with and I think, I said it before, people call me the ‘End Boss’ but Brock might be my personal end boss and I think that moment we had was all I needed in that moment. Basically like a real-life confirmation that the audience is up for that. Obviously my focus right now is on being the Intercontinental Championship but going own the line, I think that’s something I’d really like to go for.”

Now, for those out of the know, GUNTHER has been talking about wanting to wrestle Lesnar for years now, with his appearance on the Rob Brown Show highlighting why he would love to wrestle the man he again called his “End Boss.”

“Of course, I wanted to,” Gunther said via Fightful. “Brock is a one in a millon guy, one in ten million. I always liked those guys that have stood out from the pack. I stopped watching wrestling for a while when I was a teenager and then I got back into it again when I started training. There was a time when Brock was young and he was wrestling Eddie (Guerrero) and Big Show and Kurt Angle, and the guy was fantastic. I always loved his matches and was very impressed with that and also with the recent years in WWE. I always thought it would a thing for wrestling and my style, that’s my end boss. I’ve been portrayed as the end boss in wrestling for a lot of guys, but I think Brock could be my end boss. I really hope the match goes down at some point.”

Now granted, Lesnar has officially been challenged to a match at WrestleMania 39 by Omos and MVP, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s going to accept it, let alone that the match will actually go down at the “Showcase of the Immortals.” If anything, GUNTHER’s enthusiastic desire to wrestle Lesnar, when coupled with the fan interest in the match, could force Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s hand at the show.