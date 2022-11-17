Published November 17, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Mark your calendars.

A blockbuster California matchup just became much more exciting after it was announced USC football sophomore receiver Mario Williams and sophomore linebacker Eric Gentry would return to the No. 7 Trojans’ rotation in a Thursday tweet by USC team reporter and Director of Creative Content Keely Eure.

Mario Williams exited a mid-October matchup with the then-No. 10 Utah Utes in the third quarter with a lower body injury, causing him to miss close games against the Arizona Wildcats and California Golden Bears and a 38-point blowout against the Colorado Buffaloes. The Oklahoma transfer placed third on the team with 493 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 26 catches prior to the injury, proving himself to be an already-favorite target of sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams and an important option for former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley.

Eric Gentry left the same game with an injury of his own, giving an emotional speech after hopping out of the medical tent on one leg to fire up his teammates on the field. Eric Gentry placed third on the team with 52 tackles, 37 solo, before being sidelined against Utah.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson made it known the Bruins would do anything in their power to prove victorious in one of the most historic rivalries in college football, saying the Bruins would try to go for 60 points against USC football in front of the tens of thousands of fans at the historic Rose Bowl next weekend.

“Obviously, we hate those guys across town,” Thompson-Robinson said Monday, “It’s a bitter feeling with those guys.

“At the end of the day, we have to come out here and play Bruin football, execute on our side of the ball and make sure we’re doing everything we can to go out there and win on Saturday.”

The Trojans will kick off against the Bruins at 5 p.m. PST this Saturday in the Rose Bowl. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.