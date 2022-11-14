Published November 14, 2022

As the Bruins prepare for their most crucial game left on their schedule – let alone the biggest rivalry in all of UCLA football – against their cross-town rivals, the USC Trojans, things are heating up.

Sitting at 8-2 with a 5-2 record against their division after dropping a shocker to the University of Arizona, the Bruins have a chance to give Lincoln Riley’s Trojans a second loss of their own and make things very interesting indeed as the Pac-12 Championship game rapidly approaches.

Fortunately, when asked about what this rivalry game means to him, Bruins signal caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson did not hold back. Afforded a chance to speak on the topic by LA Times UCLA beat writer Ben Bolch, DTR stokes flames of UCLA-USC rivalry before making a bold claim about how he wants the game to go.

“Obviously, we hate those guys across town,” DTR said, before asserting that he would like to see the Bruins go for 60 on the way to a big-time win over USC; a win that would mark their second-straight win over the Trojans.



Will DTR’s quasi-prediction that the Bruins could go for 60 come true? Only time will tell, the Bruins haven’t entered into the 60s so far this season and haven’t cleared that mark since November 20th of 2021, when UCLA beat the bricks off of USC in a statement victory of an otherwise underwhelming season. With one last shot to finish off his UCLA football career with a winning record against USC, it’s safe to say Thompson-Robinson is going to give it all he has.