Kellen Moore’s run as offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys came to an end earlier this week, as the two sides parted ways via a mutual decision. Moore served as Dallas’ offensive coordinator for four seasons, including the 2022 campaign, where the team ranked fourth in points per game with a 27.5 average.

Many have since claimed that Moore was the scapegoat for the Cowboys’ roller-coaster production on offense over the late stages of the season. However, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman does not necessarily believe that this is the reason why Moore is no longer the team’s OC.

“I think probably what comes out of it is a lot of people feeling like maybe Mike is scapegoating Kellen Moore, I don’t feel that’s the case,” Aikman said during a recent appearance on Sportsradio 96.7 FM’s ‘The Musers’ show. “Kellen did a really nice job, which is indicated by the fact that he was able to get the Chargers job just right away.

“He wasn’t gonna be able to work for very long, which says a lot for what he was able to do while he was here, highly respected around the league.”

From Aikman’s standpoint, he sees that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who will be calling plays on the offensive side of the ball in the 2023 season, simply wanted to be a bit more “hands-on” with the offense.

“But I just think that there’s probably a comfort level for Mike that he just never quite had coming in and not running his offense,” Aikman said. “Because even in Green Bay when he was not calling the plays, it was still his offense. Now I’m sure there were concepts, there were things that were installed in the offense here. But at the end of the day, it wasn’t the offense that he came here with, that he would have put in, so I’m not surprised by that.

“You almost expected, knowing Mike and how he wants to be hands-on, and I think [there’s] a lot of pressure on him, but there’s pressure being the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. So I don’t think that really factors in too much. But I’m not surprised by it, quite honestly.”

It did not take long for Moore to find a new home in the NFL, as the Los Angeles Chargers officially hired him on Monday to fill their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Moore will have an opportunity for a bit of revenge later this year, as the Chargers will host the Cowboys in a regular season game in the 2023 campaign.