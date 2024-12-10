ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The 15th-ranked team in the land heads to the court as Troy visits Houston. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Troy-Houston prediction and pick.

Troy comes into the game sitting at 5-3 on the year. They opened up with two wins before losing back-to-back games against Arkansas and Oregon. They would add two more wins before falling to Merrimack. In their last game, they took an 84-74 win over Eastern Kentucky. Meanwhile, Houston is 5-3 on the year and opened their season with a win over Jackson State before facing Auburn. They would fall in that game 74-69. Since then, they have lost to Alabama and San Diego State but won over Notre Dame and Butler.

This will be the first time Troy and Houston have faced.

Here are the Troy-Houston College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Troy-Houston Odds

Troy: +26.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +3500

Houston: -36.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -20000

Over: 133.5 (-110)

Under: 133.5 (-110)

How to Watch Troy vs. Houston

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Troy Will Cover The Spread/Win

Troy is ranked 121st in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 157th in offensive efficiency while sitting 112th in defensive efficiency this year. Troy has moved the ball well this year. They are 76th in the nation in assists per game this year, while sitting 60th in assist-to-field goal ratio this year. Further, they are 97th in the nation in effective field goal percentage this year. Finally, they are ninth in the nation in steals per game this year.

Myles Rigsby leads the way for Troy this year. He is scoring 14 points per game, the most on the team. Further, he adds 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. Meanwhile, Jackson Fields has also been solid in the front court. He comes in with 8.8 points per game but adds 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Finally, Thomas Dowd leads the team in rebounding. He has five rebounds per game while adding 7.9 points, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

In the backcourt, Tayton Conerway leads the way. He leads the team with 4.8 assists per game, while also leading the team with 2.9 steals per game. Conerway scored 9.5 points and has 3.8 rebounds per game as well. He is joined in the backcourt by Marcus Rigsby Jr. He comes into the game with 7.1 points per game while also adding 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win

Houston is ranked fifth in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 11th in offensive efficiency while sitting third in defensive efficiency this year. Houston has been dominant on defense this year. They are third in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 20th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they are fourth in opponent two-point shooting percentage, and first in opponent field goals made per game.

Houston is led by L.J. Cryer this year. Cryer leads the team with 15.3 points per game, while he also adds 1.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Emanuel Sharp. Sharp is scoring 14.6 points per game, while also adding three rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year. Further, Terrance Arceneauz has been solid this year. He leads the team with 1.4 steals per game while adding 9.1 points and 2.6 rebounds. Finally, Milos Uzan leads the team in assists. He has 5.1 assists per game while adding 9.1 points and 3.3 rebounds.

The frontcourt is led by J'Wan Roberts. Roberts leads the team in rebounds this year, coming in with 6.9 rebounds per game. He also adds 8.4 points, and a block per game. He is joined by Joseph Tugler. Tugler comes in with 6.4 rebounds per game, while he also adds 6.3 points, 1.4 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game this year. Both Roberts and Tugler have been solid on the offensive glass this year, averaging nearly three offensive rebounds per game this year.

Final Troy-Houston Prediction & Pick

Troy plays effective defense, sitting 50th in the nation in opponent turnovers per game. They turn those into points on the inside, sitting 50th in the nation in two-point shot percentage. They do all of this while limiting fouls, sitting 58th in the nation in personal fouls per game. Still, Houston is eighth in the nation in turnovers per game, while sitting fourth in opponent steals per game. They are also are fourth opponent two-point percentage per game. They do not get to the line often, but with a shutdown defense, will not need to. Houston will shut down the best aspects of Troy's game in an easy win.

Final Troy-Houston Prediction & Pick: Houston -26.5 (-110)