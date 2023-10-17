Zack Wheeler has been a catalyst for the Philadelphia Phillies this postseason, and he was just that once again in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks, pitching six innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out eight. Kyle Schwarber, who hit a leadoff home run to give the Phillies the lead right away in Game 1, raved about Zack Wheeler's impact on the team.

“He's a true No. 1,” Kyle Schwarber said of Wheeler, via Paul Casella of MLB.com. “And you're looking forward to handing him the ball.”

Schwarber got the ball rolling for the Phillies in Game 1 against the Diamondbacks, then Bryce Harper added his own home run after that, and Wheeler took it from there.

“You can't say enough about the way that he takes the ball and the way that he composes himself,” Schwarber said, via Casella. “It's a rowdy crowd. … But he is out there, and he is in control of the game. He's in control of the situation.”

Prior to joining the Phillies, Wheeler was a solid pitcher with the New York Mets. However, he has taken the leap to being an ace with the Phillies. Him and Aaron Nola form a one-two punch that makes them dangerous in the postseason.

The Phillies have what it takes to succeed in the playoffs. They have a strong rotation, a lineup that hits for a ton of power, and a back end of the bullpen that can lock games down. They have the chance to take a 2-0 lead in the NLCS over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.