In the first game of the National League Championship Series (NLCS), Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper hit a first-inning home run, and it just so happened to be his 31st birthday.

What did he get for his birthday besides the homer? Monday night, the Phillies took a 1-0 lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-3. For Harper, winning is really all he cares about, whether he hits a dinger or not, according to ESPN's David Schoenfield.

“After the game, I was pumped, just being 1-0. That's all I care about,” Harper said. “Good opportunity to hit a home run, that was great, but at the end of the day, if I hit a homer and we don't win, there's nothing else.”

Born in October. Born for October. Happy 31st birthday to Bryce Harper! pic.twitter.com/0drUfWf8uj — MLB (@MLB) October 16, 2023

A birthday to remember for Bryce Harper

Right after Harper hit the home run, he did a celebration where it mimicked blowing out candles as he reached home plate. He said to the media after the game that it fit the setting at the time.

“It's crazy. Sometimes I just do stuff. That felt right, step on home plate and do that,” Harper said. “I thought about it as I was running around third base.”

Harper has had a postseason to remember as he's hit four home runs and scored nine runs while hitting .409 through seven games. His OPS in the postseason “now ranks third all time behind only Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig among players with at least 150 plate appearances” per ESPN.

The Phillies are looking to get back to the dance after falling to the Houston Astros last season. However, it might not be the rematch people want as the Texas Rangers took a 2-0 lead in the American League Championship Series over the Houston Astros. In terms of the NLCS, Game 2 is tonight as the Diamondbacks look to even the series against the Phillies.