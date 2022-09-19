Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins set never-seen-before NFL record in epic comeback win over Ravens

The Miami Dolphins stunned the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Miami scored 28 4th quarter points to complete an incredible come from behind victory in Baltimore. The offense, notably the passing attack, stepped up in a major way for the Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle even made history in the jaw-dropping effort, per NFL Network’s James Palmer.

Palmer reports that Miami became the first team in NFL history to have a QB record over 400 passing yards and over 5 touchdowns with two other players recording over 170 receiving yards and two or more touchdowns in the same game. The Dolphins’ passing unit clearly hit their stride on Sunday.

Tua Tagovailoa finished the game with 469 passing yards and a whopping 6 passing touchdowns. Those elite numbers more than made up for the 2 interceptions he threw. Meanwhile, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle both reeled in 11 receptions. Hill tallied 190 receiving yards and Waddle posted 171. Both players caught two touchdown passes.

The Dolphins entered the 4th quarter trailing 35-14. The game seemed all but over. But the Ravens defense absolutely imploded. The offense mustered only a field goal in the 4th quarter while they watched Miami drop 28 points to ultimately win the game.

The rest of the league was put on notice in the win. Baltimore is a good team but Miami displayed the ability to compete with them. The Dolphins have a shot at being a realistic contender in 2022. Their defense will need to play better throughout the course of games moving forward, but the fact is that this is a 2-0 team following Week 2.