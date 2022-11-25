Published November 25, 2022

Cincinnati football’s quarterback Ben Bryant is reportedly going to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury, per ESPN. The Bearcats are in the midst of a conference title pursuit. ESPN reports that redshirt sophomore Evan Prater will draw the start against Tulane on Saturday in what will prove to be a pivotal matchup.

Ben Bryant performed well for Cincinnati this season. The QB tallied over 2,700 passing yards to go along with 21 touchdowns compared to 7 interceptions. His leadership and poise under center have been key for the Bearcats as well. However, the decision to start Bryant, a redshirt senior, over Prater drew backlash to start the season.

Prater was previously a top-300 recruit for Cincinnati. He was one of the most highly anticipated prospects in Bearcats’ history. But Cincinnati ultimately wanted to give Ben Bryant an opportunity and it has paid off so far, as the Bearcats are 9-2 on the season. Additionally, they have exceed expectations.

Many people around the college football world felt as if the program was in line for major regression following their special 2021 campaign. A pair of losses against Arkansas and UCF negatively impacted their playoff chances, but it has still been a successful year overall for Ben Bryant and Cincinnati.

Nevertheless, fans will be excited to see Evan Prater receive his chance to shine. He has the potential to emerge as a star down the road. For now, he will focus on leading Cincinnati football to a win against Tulane over the weekend.