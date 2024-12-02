ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tulane No. 17 ranked Tulane Green Wave take on the Army Black Knights in the American Athletic Conference Championship! It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Tulane-Army prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Tulane-Army Last Game – Matchup History

Tulane and Army last faced off in 2020. Tulane won the game 38-12.

Overall Series: Tulane leads the all-time series 13-9-1.

Here are the Tulane-Army College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Tulane-Army Odds

Tulane: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -184

Army: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +152

Over: 47.5 (-105)

Under: 47.5 (-115)

How to Watch Tulane vs. Army

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: ABC

Why Tulane Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tulane is coming off their first conference loss last week, but that was their first loss since losing to Oklahoma early in the season. The Green Wave have plenty of weapons on the offensive side of the ball, and that is proven by their 39.1 points per game. They lead the AAC in scoring, and they are sixth in the nation in that category. Army is one of the better defenses they will face, but Tulane should be able to get something going.

Tulane's weapons include Makhi Hughes and Mario Williams. Hughes averages 5.4 yards per carry, and he is 12th in the nation in rushing yards. Hughes has also found the end zone 15 times on the year. Army is a great rushing defense, but Hughes can run the ball as well as anybody in the nation. Williams is the leading receiver on the team. He has 831 yards on just 48 receptions on the season. His 17.3 yards per catch is eighth-best in the AAC. His 831 yards is second-most in the conference. If these two can have a good game, the Green Wave will be able to win.

Army does a good job scoring, but they have put up less than 21 points in three of their last four games. Their offense has fallen off a little bit as the season comes to a close, so Tulane needs to take advantage of that. The Green Wave allow the second-fewest points per game at just 18.9. Before losing to Memphis, Tulane allowed nine total points against Charlotte, Temple, and Navy. If Tulane can do well on defense, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why Army Could Cover The Spread/Win

Army was blown out against Notre Dame, but they bounced back nicely against UTSA in the final week before the conference championship. In AAC games, the Black Knights went undefeated to earn a spot in this championship game. They did not have to face Tulane during the regular season, but they were able to play very well against the teams they did play. Army seems to dominate the conference, and that could be the case Friday night.

Army's dominance in conference was easy to see throughout the season. In their eight conference games, Army was able to outscore opponents 304-100. That means Army averaged 38 points per game in conference games while allowing just 13.8. Their defense stands tough in both the pass and the run while the offense runs it down opponent's throats. If Army continues to dominate the conference as they have been, the Black Knights will win this game.

Speaking of Army running it down throats. They lead the nation with 312.5 rush yards per game. They are not a team that will pass the ball often as Bryson Daily has just 76 pass attempts on the entire season, so the run game is their bread and butter. Daily and Kanye Udoh lead the team in rushing, and they have a combined 2,254 yards. Tulane does a pretty good job against the run, but Army is not like any team the Green Wave have faced this season.

Final Tulane-Army Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a very good conference championship game. I do think it will be a close one, though. I will be taking Army to cover the spread as underdogs.

Final Tulane-Army Prediction & Pick: Army +4.5 (-110)