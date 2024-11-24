The Army football program took on one of its biggest challenges of the 2024 season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday. Army struggled more than expected and succumbed to a 49-10 loss. Black Knights fans were not happy with the outcome and drew varied reactions on social media after the game.

Many fans claimed Army's loss to Notre Dame was not surprising:

“Everyone knew this coming,” one fan on X (formerly Twitter) commented.

“A win literally no one is surprised by, let's make it a big deal and a cool graphic,” another fan sarcastically added.

Other users made bold claims that Black Knights fans will not like:

“Let's be honest, Army was never really that good anyway,” one fan wrote.

“Army's strength of schedule is in the 130s. I wouldn't get too excited. They have literally played no one and have a very deceptive record as a result,” another fan added.

Nevertheless, supporters from the other side made sure Notre Dame football fans were humbled:

“Notre Dame lost to Northern Illinois a couple of weeks ago,” one fan wrote.

Army struggled to get things going on both sides of the ball on Saturday. The Fighting Irish totaled 462 total yards of offense compared to Black Knights' 233. Moreover, the Army's defense could stop the might of Notre Dame's attack.

There are not many moral victories to be taken away from the Army's loss to Notre Dame, but on the bright side, their first defeat of the season came from the No. 6-ranked football team in the nation. The Black Knights entered the matchup ranked No. 18. Their loss stings, but they have a chance to bounce back in their next game against UTSA on Nov. 30.

The Black Knights will then take on the Navy football program, in a classic matchup on Dec. 14.