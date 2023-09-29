News of an arrest in the long unsolved 1996 murder of hiphop legend Tupac Shakur is reverberating throughout social media on Friday and needless to say, it's causing some feelings.

Fans and celebrities are taking to their socials in reaction to the shocking news. Some are expressing relief, some are rehashing old conspiracies, some are using it as an excuse to keep the now-infamous Kevin James faux-adorable shrug meme in circulation — and one particularly bizarre post involves Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris and former UCLA head football coach Jim Mora of all people.

In reaction to the Associated Press' initial report of the arrest of Duane “Keffe D” Davis in the Tupac murder case, a user reposted Rivals.com writer Rob Cassidy's 2022 tweet claiming that “Najee Harris once told me that Jim Mora told him he knew who killed Tupac during a recruiting visit and I’ve never stopped thinking about that.”

Najee Harris once told me that Jim Mora told him he knew who killed Tupac during a recruiting visit and I’ve never stopped thinking about that. — Rob Cassidy (@Cassidy_Rob) January 17, 2022

Wait, what? There are many other reactions to news of the arrest we should really delve into but let's hang on this one for a second. First of all, how did Jim Mora know who killed Tupac? Why was Najee Harris a good person to reveal this to as opposed to the authorities? And how did this come up during a recruiting trip? (I like to imagine it's something like… Mora: “Hey, Najee, you should totally play for me here at UCLA instead of for Nick Saban at Alabama.” Najee: “Ok, why?” Mora: “Well, 'cause, uh… I know who killed Tupac! Yeah, that it!”

It shouldn't really be surprising that a break in one of the biggest musical mysteries of the past half-century is spurring more mysteries on social media, but if you had Jim Mora and Najee Harris being involved, you should buy a lottery ticket immediately.