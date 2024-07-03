UEFA has launched an investigation into the alleged “inappropriate behavior” of Turkey's Merih Demiral. The Turkish defender played a pivotal role in his team's 2-1 victory over Austria, scoring both goals to secure their spot in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals. However, his goal celebration has sparked controversy and could lead to a potential suspension.

Controversial celebration

After scoring, Demiral raised the index and little fingers of each hand above his head. This gesture, known as the “Wolf's Salute,” is associated with the Grey Wolves, a far-right extremist group in Turkey. The Grey Wolves, officially called Ulku Ocaklari, are the youth movement of the Nationalist Movement Party, which is in coalition with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party. The group has been accused of committing violent acts against minority groups, including Kurds, Armenians, Greeks, and Assyrians.

The gesture caused outrage among Austrian fans and others, as it is banned in Austria and France for being seen as an act supporting terrorism. While not banned in Germany, the gesture is considered highly provocative. UEFA’s statement on the matter confirmed that an investigation has been opened under Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations concerning Demiral's conduct during the match.

Possible consequences for Turkey

If found guilty, Demiral could face suspension from the upcoming quarter-final match. This would be a significant blow to the Turkish team, as Demiral has been a key player. Performing the “Wolf's Salute” can result in a fine of up to €4,000 (£3,390), adding a financial penalty to the potential disciplinary actions.

Demiral defended his actions, explaining that his celebration was meant to express his pride in his Turkish identity. He said, “I had a specific celebration in mind, something connected to my Turkish identity. I am incredibly proud to be Turkish, and I felt that pride deeply after scoring. I wanted to express that, and I’m very happy I did. Our fans are proud of us. I saw them doing the gesture in the stands, and it made me want to do it even more. I am very happy.”

Despite his explanation, the gesture's association with extremist views has overshadowed his intentions. Demiral also posted a picture of his celebration on social media with the slogan “How happy is the one who says I am a Turk!” This phrase, originally said by Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, has been co-opted by nationalist extremists, adding to the controversy.

UEFA's stance on similar incidents

UEFA's investigation into Demiral's celebration follows recent actions taken against other players for similar offenses. England’s Jude Bellingham is also under investigation for an alleged inappropriate celebration during England’s 2-1 win over Slovakia. Additionally, UEFA handed a two-game ban to Albania's Mirlind Daku for inciting supporters with nationalist chants.

These actions indicate UEFA's firm stance on maintaining discipline and addressing behavior that could incite unrest or promote extremist views. The outcome of Demiral's investigation is eagerly awaited, as it will determine his participation in the crucial quarter-final match.

Turkey's Demiral is under investigation by UEFA for his controversial goal celebration associated with the Grey Wolves. This investigation could lead to a suspension, impacting Turkey's chances in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals. The football community awaits UEFA's decision, which will set a precedent for handling similar incidents in the future.