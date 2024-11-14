The victim who died during the mass shooting at Tuskegee University during the university’s 100th homecoming celebration has now been identified.18-year-old LaTavion Johnson has been identified as the victim. Many sources say Johnson died saving others from gunfire. Many say ‘he’s a hero in his own way.’

Johnson died last week following a shooting during Tuskegee University’s homecoming. 17 people were injured, with Johnson being the only fatality. The police arrested 25-year-old Jacquez Myrick in connection with the shooting. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Myrick was not or has never been a student at Tuskegee. They also say that he was found with a handgun equipped with a machine gun conversion as he tried to flee the scene. While he has been charged with federal possession of a machine gun, he has not been charged with the shooting.

Johnson’s father, Larry Johnson, said his son is “a hero in his own way.” His family described Johnson as a “lively soul” and a “loving person.” This tragedy struck just as the Johnson family was grieving the loss of their other child, LaTavion’s sister. According to his family, Johnson had been helping them raise his nephew following his sister’s recent death.

“On one of the videos, a girl said he pushed her out of the way, and that’s when he got shot,” said his father, Larry Johnson. “She made a post that someone saved her life and lost his life.”

Following this tragic shooting, Tuskegee University announced new protocol to ensure the safety of students and faculty. President Mark A. Brown says that the university is “no longer an open campus.” Everyone will need to present a university ID to enter the campus. When on campus, both students and faculty are required to always wear identification. According to the university, people without one can get one in the Public Safety facility across from the main gate.

“We did not nor could we have planned for security at an event that was not approved in advance or officially sanctioned by the university,” Brown said. “Nonetheless, it happened on our campus, and we take full responsibility for allowing a thorough investigation and implementing corrective actions.”