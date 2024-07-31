The Minnesota Twins take a trip to Citi Field to square off with the New York Mets. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Twins-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Twins-Mets Projected Starters

Pablo Lopez vs. Luis Severino

Pablo Lopez (9-7) with a 4.73 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 118 innings pitched, 135K/25BB, .243 oBA

Last Start: at Detroit Tigers: Win, 7 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 4.36 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 64 innings pitched, 79K/16BB, .209 oBA

Luis Severino (7-3) with a 3.58 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 120.2 innings pitched, 94K/42BB, .230 oBA

Last Start: vs. Atlanta Braves: No Decision, 5 innings, 7 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 2.88 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 65.2 innings pitched, 48K/25BB, .231 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Mets Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -108

New York Mets: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Twins vs. Mets

Time: 1:10 PM ET/10:10 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, Sportsnet New York

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pablo Lopez has a deceiving ERA. His WHIP is still very good, so he opposing teams are not on base often against him. Along with that, Lopez has one of the better strikeout rates among starting pitchers. Minnesota needs Lopez to be at his best in this game. He should be able to keep his walks down, strike out a few batters, and lead the Twins to a win in this game.

Minnesota needs to stay patient at the plate Wednesday afternoon. Severino has really good stuff on the mound, but he tends to walk batters. Severino does not have a high whiff or strikeout rate, and his walk rate is up there, as well. As long as the Twins are not chasing pitches, they should be able to make some solid contact. Doing this will help the Twins win the game.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

Severino has been good this season, and he has been exceptional at home. His ERA at Citi Field is below 3.00, and he is 4-1 in his 11 starts. Along with that, Severino has been a tough matchup for hitters. He is in the 84th percentile in barrel percentage, a good hard hit percentage, and opponents average under 87 miles per hour on exit velocity. He keeps hitters off balance, and when you do not hit the ball hard, it becomes difficult to score. If Severino can keep his gameplan against the Twins, the Mets should win.

New York put up 15 runs on the Twins Monday night. That type of offensive outbreak sets the tone for the whole series. Pablo Lopez will not be easy to score off of, but when hitters are hot there is almost nothing that can stop them. If the Mets can stay hot with their bats, they will be able to win this game at home.

Final Twins-Mets Prediction & Pick

This is a good pitching matchup. Both teams have decent pitchers taking the mound, so it could result in a lower-scoring game. With that being the case, it will come down to which pitcher can keep the other team locked down for longer. I am going to take the Mets to win this game straight up. I like Luis Severino right now, and I think their offense will score just enough to win.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Twins-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-108)